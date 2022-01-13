e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Thursday, January 13, 2022, 05:54 PM IST

Jammu and Kashmir: Two soldiers killed in 'accidental firing' in Hanjanwali area of Rajouri

Police sources said the soldiers were killed in an accidental firing incident near the Line of Control in Hanjanwali area of Rajouri.
IANS
Representational image | Photo: AFP

Two soldiers were killed in accidental firing in J&K's Rajouri district on Thursday, police said.

Police sources said the soldiers were killed in an accidental firing incident near the Line of Control in Hanjanwali area of Rajouri.

"A police team has rushed to the spot to ascertain the details of the incident. Preliminary reports indicate that it was an incident of accidental firing," a source said.

