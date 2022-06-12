Jammu and Kashmir: Two Army personnel injured in accidental mine blast in Poonch district near LoC

land mine | Photo: Representative Image

Two Army personnel were injured in the Poonch district near the Line of Control (LoC) in an accidental mine blast in the Mendhar sector here on Saturday, ANI reported.

According to media reports, the landmine portion of the anti-infiltration barrier system exploded when soldiers were busy dousing forest fires in the Balakot area, officials said.

The injured personnel have reportedly been taken to the hospital.

Further details are awaited.

Notably, in a similar incident that took place in April this year, an Army Major and two soldiers were injured in a mine blast near the Line of Control (LoC) in the Mendhar area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district.

The trio had accidentally stepped on the landmine during a routine patrol along the LoC in the Krishna Ghati sector.

(with sources inputs)