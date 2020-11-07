Jammu and Kashmir: People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration to fight DDC elections unitedly, says Sajad Lone

Elections to the DDCs and vacant posts of sarpanch and panch will be held in eight phases from December 1 to December 24, according to a notification issued by the State Election Commission on Friday.

Meanwhile, the Congress party will also take part in the DDC elections in the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

"The Congress with an open heart is going to put up its best candidates for the upcoming DDC elections to fight the wrong and unconstitutional policies of the BJP which has left the people of Jammu and Kashmir unhappy," Jammu and Kashmir Congress President G A Mir said.

He also said mainstream parties that are demanding the restoration of the special status of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir are not against the country or its people but their "fight is against the wrong policies" of the BJP.

Mir appealed to the people to vote in the upcoming elections and said that "the people of Jammu and Kashmir are politically mature and they will use this opportunity".

"The Congress will put forth the best of its candidates who are pro-people," he said, adding that it was his party which introduced three-tier Panchayati Raj in the country.

However, Mir said that there are serious concerns, especially with regard to the security of candidates.

"We demand that there should be no back door entry and security concerns are also needed to be addressed to ensure free and fair elections. The focus should be on sensitive areas where extra measures need to be taken," he said. The Congress has already raised these concerns with the Election Commission, Mir said.

