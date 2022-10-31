e-Paper Get App
Jammu and Kashmir: Infiltration bid foiled at Kupwara, one terrorist neutralised

Jammu and Kashmir: Infiltration bid foiled at Kupwara, one terrorist neutralised

The Army said based on specific input of Jammu and Kashmir Police and further corroborated by other intelligence agencies, a joint operation was launched in general area of Jumagund Kupwara by the army and police

IANSUpdated: Monday, October 31, 2022, 08:07 PM IST
article-image
Jammu and Kashmir: Infiltration bid foiled in Kupwara, terrorist killed | Representative pic (ANI)
Jammu and Kashmir: A terrorist was killed after an infiltration bid was foiled by the police and army in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district on Monday, the army said.

The Army said based on specific input of Jammu and Kashmir Police and further corroborated by other intelligence agencies, a joint operation was launched in general area of Jumagund Kupwara by the army and police.

article-image

Ammo recovered

"At approx 10.25 a.m., taking advantage of bad weather and visibility conditions, a terrorist was seen trying to infiltrate onto own side of Line of Control," army said.

"The alert troops kept terrorist under strict surveillance. When the terrorist reached closer to the ambush party, he was challenged. Sensing danger, the terrorist fired on the party and tried to flee. The terrorist was however neutralised after effective fire was brought down on him."

The army said search of the area resulted in recovery of an AK series rifle and war-like stores.

article-image

