Jammu and Kashmir: Pakistani LeT terrorist killed in failed infiltration bid along LoC in Kupwara

Jammu and Kashmir: Pakistani LeT terrorist killed in failed infiltration bid along LoC in Kupwara

The operation was launched in the Tangdhar sector on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, October 26, 2022, 06:56 PM IST
article-image
Pakistani LeT terrorist killed in failed infiltration bid along LoC in J-K's Kupwara | Representative pic (ANI)
J&K: A Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist was killed on Wednesday as security forces foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, a defence spokesperson said.

The operation was launched in the Tangdhar sector on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday. The slain terrorist was identified as Mohammed Shakur (32) from Syedpura in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), he said.

Intel received from police

The joint operation was launched based on specific information received from the police regarding the infiltration of a group of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists through the Sudpura forward post in the Karnah area of Kupwara district. The inputs were corroborated by other intelligence agencies, the spokesperson said in a statement.

"Alert troops on the anti-infiltration grid intercepted two terrorists trying to infiltrate into own (Indian) side in the forward area close to the Line of Control (LoC).

"Around 1:45 am on 26 October (20)22, the infiltrating terrorists were fired upon, leading to the elimination of one terrorist. However, taking advantage of the darkness, the other terrorist managed to flee to PoJK side," he added.

Arms and ammunition recovered

In a search operation launched at the site this morning, one AK series rifle, two pistols and a large quantity of ammunition and war-like stores were recovered, according to the statement.

Timely action and close coordination between the Indian Army, the Jammu and Kashmir Police and other intelligence agencies led to foiling of the infiltration attempt and potential threat to peace in the hinterland, the spokesperson said.

"Continued engagements along the Line of Control are uncanny reminders of efforts by Pakistan to infuse terrorism in Kashmir and disrupt peace and harmony while putting on the facade of ceasefire understanding," he said.

"The youth in PoK are being used as cannon fodder by Pakistan state policy from the last three decades with a fruitless aim to constantly disrupt progress towards collective peace," he said. 

