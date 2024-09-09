Jammu And Kashmir: Indian Army Eliminates 2 Terrorists During Anti-Infiltration Operation

(File photo) | X

The Indian Army killed two terrorists in the intervening night of September 8 and September 9 in an anti-infiltration operation in Nowshera region of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. The terrorists were eliminated during 'Operation Kanchi' launched by the White Knight Corps of the Indian Army.

The operation followed inputs from intelligence agencies and Jammu and Kashmir Police. The operation was conducted in Lam region of Nowshera.

The White Knight Corps took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

OP KANCHI



Based on inputs from intelligence agencies and @JmuKmrPolice regarding a likely infiltration bid, an anti-infiltration Operation was launched by #IndianArmy on the intervening night of 08-09 Sep 24 in general area Lam, #Nowshera.



Two terrorists

have been neutralised… pic.twitter.com/Gew0jtbpwI — White Knight Corps (@Whiteknight_IA) September 9, 2024

The latest success of foiling an infiltration bid comes just days after the army successfully killed three terrorists who were trying to enter India by crossing the Line of Control (LoC) The operation took place in Machhal and Tangdhar sectors of the union territory.

Even this operation, executed successfully by the armed forced followed inputs from intelligence agencies and saw participation from personnel of Jammu and Kashmir Police and Border Security Force (BSF).

The erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir had a special status within Union of India under Article 370 of the constitution. Prime Minister Narendra Modi led Indian government abrogated Article 370 in the year 2019 following which Jammu and Kashmir became a union territory. Although Jammu and Kashmir lost its statehood, the legislative assembly continues to exist.

The union territory will soon hold elections for the legislative assembly. Jammu and Kashmir has a total of 90 assembly seats out of which 47 are in Kashmir while 43 are in Jammu.