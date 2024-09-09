 Jammu And Kashmir: Indian Army Eliminates 2 Terrorists During Anti-Infiltration Operation
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaJammu And Kashmir: Indian Army Eliminates 2 Terrorists During Anti-Infiltration Operation

Jammu And Kashmir: Indian Army Eliminates 2 Terrorists During Anti-Infiltration Operation

Indian Army launched the anti-infiltration operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Nowshera region after inputs from intelligence agencies and Jammu and Kashmir Police.

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, September 09, 2024, 09:23 AM IST
article-image
(File photo) | X

The Indian Army killed two terrorists in the intervening night of September 8 and September 9 in an anti-infiltration operation in Nowshera region of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. The terrorists were eliminated during 'Operation Kanchi' launched by the White Knight Corps of the Indian Army.

The operation followed inputs from intelligence agencies and Jammu and Kashmir Police. The operation was conducted in Lam region of Nowshera.

The White Knight Corps took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

The latest success of foiling an infiltration bid comes just days after the army successfully killed three terrorists who were trying to enter India by crossing the Line of Control (LoC) The operation took place in Machhal and Tangdhar sectors of the union territory.

FPJ Shorts
Ola Electric Completes A Month At NSE: Shares Continue To Decline; Fall Over 10% In 5 Days
Ola Electric Completes A Month At NSE: Shares Continue To Decline; Fall Over 10% In 5 Days
Manipur violence: All Schools In State To Remain Closed On September 9 & 10
Manipur violence: All Schools In State To Remain Closed On September 9 & 10
Emergency: From Pak Soldiers Attacking Bangladeshi Refugees To UK PM's Comment On Indians, CBFC Demands Changes In THESE Scenes
Emergency: From Pak Soldiers Attacking Bangladeshi Refugees To UK PM's Comment On Indians, CBFC Demands Changes In THESE Scenes
54th GST Council Meeting: From Cess To Insurance, Here Are Some Pertinent Proposals In The Fray
54th GST Council Meeting: From Cess To Insurance, Here Are Some Pertinent Proposals In The Fray

Even this operation, executed successfully by the armed forced followed inputs from intelligence agencies and saw participation from personnel of Jammu and Kashmir Police and Border Security Force (BSF).

Read Also
Uttar Pradesh: 2 Hectare Land Linked To Pervez Musharraf Auctioned For ₹1.38 Crore
article-image

The erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir had a special status within Union of India under Article 370 of the constitution. Prime Minister Narendra Modi led Indian government abrogated Article 370 in the year 2019 following which Jammu and Kashmir became a union territory. Although Jammu and Kashmir lost its statehood, the legislative assembly continues to exist.

The union territory will soon hold elections for the legislative assembly. Jammu and Kashmir has a total of 90 assembly seats out of which 47 are in Kashmir while 43 are in Jammu.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Rahul Gandhi 'Is No Pappu', Says Sam Pitroda At Diaspora Event In Texas, Watch Video

Rahul Gandhi 'Is No Pappu', Says Sam Pitroda At Diaspora Event In Texas, Watch Video

Bengaluru Weather: IMD Predicts Light Drizzle In City With Minimum Temperature To Drop Up To 20°C

Bengaluru Weather: IMD Predicts Light Drizzle In City With Minimum Temperature To Drop Up To 20°C

Jammu And Kashmir: Indian Army Eliminates 2 Terrorists During Anti-Infiltration Operation

Jammu And Kashmir: Indian Army Eliminates 2 Terrorists During Anti-Infiltration Operation

Within Minutes Of Election Result, Nobody In India Was Scared Of BJP: Rahul Gandhi In US

Within Minutes Of Election Result, Nobody In India Was Scared Of BJP: Rahul Gandhi In US

Gujarat: 6 Arrested For Pelting Stones At Ganesha Pandal In Surat; 27 Others Held For Encouraging...

Gujarat: 6 Arrested For Pelting Stones At Ganesha Pandal In Surat; 27 Others Held For Encouraging...