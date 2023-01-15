e-Paper Get App
Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter breaks out between terrorists and security forces in Budgam

An encounter broke out shortly after combined security forces, comprising the Army's 2 RR (Kilo Force) and the SOG of the Jammu and Kashmir police, cordoned off the area in response to information about the presence of terrorists there

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, January 15, 2023, 11:30 AM IST
article-image
(Representative Image) | IANS
In the Budgam district of Central Kashmir's Radbugh area, security forces and militants engaged in combat on Sunday, according to reports.

An encounter broke out shortly after combined security forces, comprising the Army's 2 RR (Kilo Force) and the SOG of the Jammu and Kashmir police, cordoned off the area in response to information about the presence of terrorists there, a senior police officer informed the news agency.

This is a breaking story more details are awaited.

