Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter breaks out between terrorists and security forces in Budgam

In the Budgam district of Central Kashmir's Radbugh area, security forces and militants engaged in combat on Sunday, according to reports.

An encounter broke out shortly after combined security forces, comprising the Army's 2 RR (Kilo Force) and the SOG of the Jammu and Kashmir police, cordoned off the area in response to information about the presence of terrorists there, a senior police officer informed the news agency.

This is a breaking story more details are awaited.