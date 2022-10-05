Jammu and Kashmir: Civilian killed in Pulwama after cop's weapon fires 'accidentally'

Representative Image | PTI

Srinagar: A civilian was killed on Wednesday when the service weapon of a policeman went off "accidentally" in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

Asif Ahmad Padroo, 25, was hit by a bullet fired accidentally from the service rifle of a policeman at Haal in Pulwama at around 10 am, they said.

The officials said Padroo was rushed to a hospital in Srinagar for treatment where he succumbed to injuries.

The killing was criticised by former CM Mehbooba Mufti, who slammed the Centre for what she called its "all is well agenda."

"An overcautious & paranoid security apparatus in J&K has snuffed out an innocent life in Pulwama today. The need to prove normalcy overrides the sanctity of lives here. For how long will people of J&K bear a human cost to further GOIs ‘all is well’ agenda," the former CM tweeted.

Mufti on Wednesday also claimed that she has been placed under house arrest to prevent her from visiting north Kashmir's Pattan town.

"While HM (Home Minister) is going around Kashmir beating drums of normalcy, I am under house arrest for simply wanting to visit Pattan for a worker's wedding," she tweeted.

"If an ex CM's fundamental rights can be suspended so easily, one can't even imagine the plight of a commoner," she added.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to address a public rally in Baramulla town later today.

