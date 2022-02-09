Jammu and Kashmir: Anantnag Police busts two JeM terror modules, 11 held

Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir): Anantnag Police has busted two terror modules of proscribed terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) by arresting 11 accused persons including three hybrid terrorists.

As per a press release issued by the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday, incriminating materials including arms and ammunition have been recovered from the possession of the accused.

As per the release, multiple checkpoints were established at various locations based on credible inputs that proscribed terror outfit JeM is planning to carry out attacks on police in Srigufwara and Bijbehara areas of Anantnag.

Meanwhile, during checking at one of such checkpoints at Sakhras crossing Srigufwara, a bike rider with two pillion riders was intercepted, who tried to flee but were apprehended tactfully by the alert police party.

Upon their personal search, two Pistols (Chinese) along with magazine and ammunition was recovered.

"During preliminary questioning, they revealed their identity as Abbas Ah Khan, Zahoor Ah Gowgujri, and Hidayatullah Kutay. They also disclosed that they are the associates of proscribed terror outfit JeM and are in direct contact with Pakistan based handlers and at their behest, they were going to attack Police in the Srigufwara area and then formally join terror outfit KFF (an offshoot of JeM)," read the release.

Upon their further disclosure, two more terror associates namely Shakir Ahmad Gowgojri and Musharaf Amin Shah were arrested.

Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition were also recovered from their possession. In this regard, a case under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Srigufwara and further investigation is in progress.

Similarly, Anantnag Police busted another terror module in the Bijbehara area by arresting six terror associates of KFF (an offshoot of JeM) and recovered incriminating materials including ammunition from their possession.

The accused have been identified as Fayaz Ah Khan, Muntazir Rashid Mir, Mohd Arif Khan, Adil Ah Tarray, Zahid Ahmad Najar while the identity of the sixth one, who is a juvenile, has been withheld.

In this regard, a case has been registered under relevant sections of law in Police Station Bijbehara. Further investigation into the matter is in progress.

Published on: Wednesday, February 09, 2022, 07:10 AM IST