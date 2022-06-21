Jammu and Kashmir: 4 terrorists killed in twin encounters at Pulwama, Baramulla

ANI

Srinagar: A Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorist was among four ultras killed in two separate encounters with security forces in Pulwama and Baramulla districts of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Tulibal village in Baramulla's Sopore area following information about the presence of terrorists there, a police spokesperson said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists opened fire at the security forces, who retaliated.

Two unidentified militants were killed in the encounter, which was underway when reports last came in, he added.

Two terrorists were killed in another encounter that broke out in Tujjan in south Kashmir's Pulwama, the spokesperson said.

Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said one of the slain terrorists has been identified as Majid Nazir of Jaish-e-Mohammad.

He said Nazir was involved in the killing of Sub-Inspector Farooq Ahmad Mir a few days ago.

Bloody year in the valley

The Kashmir valley has seen an uptick in violence this year, with near daily encounters between security forces and Pakistan-backed Islamist terrorist groups being reported.

In addition, the militant groups have switched tactics, resorting to the use of easily concealable handguns to target civilians - in particular, Kashmiri Pandits.

So far this year, a total of 158 people have been killed in Jammu and Kashmir due to the insurgency.

This includes 20 civilians, 19 security personnel, and 119 terrorists.

(with inputs from PTI)

