 Jammu And Kashmir: 4 Army Personnel Injured In Vehicle Accident In Rajouri's Manjakote Area; Visuals Surface
Jammu And Kashmir: 4 Army Personnel Injured In Vehicle Accident In Rajouri's Manjakote Area; Visuals Surface

Saleem Ahmed Bhatti, Block Medical Officer (BMO) Government Primary Health Centre Manjakote, said all the injured were admitted to PHC Manjakote, after which later on they were referred to 150 General Hospital, an Armed Forces hospital in Rajouri.

ANIUpdated: Tuesday, September 17, 2024, 10:24 PM IST
article-image
Army vehicle accident in Rajouri injures four personnel; admitted to PHC Manjakote | X

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir), September 17: Four Army personnel were injured after an army vehicle met with an accident in the Manjakote area of Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, officials said.

Saleem Ahmed Bhatti, Block Medical Officer (BMO) Government Primary Health Centre Manjakote, said all the injured were admitted to PHC Manjakote, after which later on they were referred to 150 General Hospital, an Armed Forces hospital in Rajouri.

article-image

More details are awaited.

