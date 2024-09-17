Jammu And Kashmir: 4 Army Personnel Injured In Vehicle Accident In Rajouri's Manjakote Area; Visuals Surface

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir), September 17: Four Army personnel were injured after an army vehicle met with an accident in the Manjakote area of Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, officials said.
Saleem Ahmed Bhatti, Block Medical Officer (BMO) Government Primary Health Centre Manjakote, said all the injured were admitted to PHC Manjakote, after which later on they were referred to 150 General Hospital, an Armed Forces hospital in Rajouri.
More details are awaited.
