Jammu And Kashmir: 4 Army Personnel Injured In Vehicle Accident In Rajouri's Manjakote Area; Visuals Surface

Army vehicle accident in Rajouri injures four personnel; admitted to PHC Manjakote

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir), September 17: Four Army personnel were injured after an army vehicle met with an accident in the Manjakote area of Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, officials said.

Four Army personnel were injured after an army vehicle met with an accident in the Manjakote area of Rajouri. All the injured were admitted to PHC Manjakote after which later on they were referred to 150 General Hospital, an Armed Forces Hospital. More details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/kGPne01rC3 — Jammu Kashmir News Network 🇮🇳 (@TheYouthPlus) September 17, 2024

Saleem Ahmed Bhatti, Block Medical Officer (BMO) Government Primary Health Centre Manjakote, said all the injured were admitted to PHC Manjakote, after which later on they were referred to 150 General Hospital, an Armed Forces hospital in Rajouri.

04 soldiers injured, 02 critically, as Army armada vehicle falls into a gorge in Manjakote, Rajouri. The injured have been hospitalized, #Accident

More details awaited pic.twitter.com/NBYtwaoNmi — OSINT J&K (@OSINTJK) September 17, 2024

More details are awaited.