Jammu and Kashmir: 3 LeT terrorists neutralised in Kupwara | ANI

Jammu and Kashmir police neutralised three Pakistani Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) terrorists after they made an attempt to infiltrate in village Jumagund near the LoC area of Kupwara on Thursday, said a press release.

The police recovered incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including three AK series rifles, 12 AK magazines, one pistol, two pistol magazines and three mobile phones from their possession, added the statement.

Police have registered a case in this regard and further investigation has been initiated.

"In the ensuing encounter, all the three infiltrated terrorists were killed. Based on the source report and per the documents recovered from them, the killed terrorists have been identified as Pakistani LeT terrorists, said the statement.

"Based on a specific input developed by Kupwara Police regarding infiltration attempt of terrorists in village Jumagund near LoC area of Kupwara, an ambush was put in place by Police and Army in the said area," said the statement.

"As the infiltrating terrorists were intercepted by the joint party of Police & Army, they have challenged who in return fired indiscriminately upon the joint party which was retaliated by the joint party leading to an encounter," added the statement.