Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind chief says, 'India belongs to Mahmood as much as it does to PM Modi, RSS'

Mahmood Madani, President, Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind | Twitter

Mahmood Madani, the president of Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, stated that India belongs to him just as much as it does to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Mohan Bhagwat, the head of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

𝗦𝗮𝘆𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗜𝘀𝗹𝗮𝗺 𝗰𝗮𝗺𝗲 𝗳𝗿𝗼𝗺 𝗼𝘂𝘁𝘀𝗶𝗱𝗲 𝗶𝘀 𝗯𝗮𝘀𝗲𝗹𝗲𝘀𝘀: 𝗠𝗮𝗱𝗮𝗻𝗶

At the opening plenary session of Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind held at Ramlila Maidan in the capital city, Maulana Madani stated, "India is our country. This country belongs to Mahmood Madani as much as it belongs to Narendra Modi and Mohan Bhagwat. Neither Mahmood is an inch ahead of them nor are they one inch ahead of Mahmood." He added that Islam is the oldest religion in the country. "This land is the first homeland of Muslims. Saying that Islam is a religion that came from outside is totally wrong and baseless. Islam is the oldest religion among all religions. India is the best country for Hindi Muslims," Madani said.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The chief of Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind stated that they oppose forced religious conversions but pointed out that even those who are converting voluntarily are being falsely accused and jailed.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

𝗔𝗴𝗮𝗶𝗻𝘀𝘁 𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗰𝗲𝗱 𝗰𝗼𝗻𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗶𝗼𝗻, 𝗯𝘂𝘁 𝗳𝗿𝗲𝗲𝗱𝗼𝗺 𝗼𝗳 𝗿𝗲𝗹𝗶𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗳𝘂𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗮𝗹 𝗿𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁

He said, "We are against religious conversion driven forcibly. Freedom of religion is a fundamental right. We are also against conversion by force, fraud and greed. There are many examples of agencies targeting the Muslim community, such as the ban on Namaz, police action on them, and bulldozer action."

The three-day plenary session of Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind began on Friday in Delhi.

According to Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, Uniform Civil Code, religious freedom and Muslim personal law and autonomy of madrassas are among some issues that will be discussed in the convention. Further, it said a proposal can be brought to provide reservation for socio-economically backward Muslims.

In the 34th session of Jamiat, the steps being taken to strengthen religious brotherhood and initiatives to prevent hate campaigns are also part of the agenda.

𝗪𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝗶𝘀 𝗝𝗮𝗺𝗶𝗮𝘁 𝗨𝗹𝗮𝗺𝗮-𝗶-𝗛𝗶𝗻𝗱

Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind is a century-old organization committed to safeguarding the civil, religious, cultural, and educational rights of Muslims. It claims to be the largest Muslim organization, and it remains focused on addressing the socio-political and religious issues affecting the Muslim community. The Jamiat subscribes to the Deobandi interpretation of Islam.

Read Also Bhagwat meets Madani to promote social unity

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)