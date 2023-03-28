 Jamia violence case: No relief for Sharjeel Imam even as Delhi HC partially reverses order
Accused Mohd Qasim, Mahmood Anwar, Shazar Raza, Umair Ahmed, Mohd Bilal Nadeem, Sharjeel Imam, Safoora Zargar and Chanda Yadav have been charged under different sections related to riots.

Tuesday, March 28, 2023
article-image
The Delhi High Court partially overturned the trial court order and charged 9 out of 11 accused, including Safoora Zargar, and Sharjeel Imam, under sections related to rioting, unlawful assembly, obstructing public servants, and other sections.

Accused Mohd Qasim, Mahmood Anwar, Shazar Raza, Umair Ahmed, Mohd Bilal Nadeem, Sharjeel Imam, Safoora Zargar and Chanda Yadav have been charged under different sections related to riots.

This is a breaking story, more details area awaited.

