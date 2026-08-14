Jaishankar Meets Liberia Foreign Minister, Discusses Shipping Security, Mining & UNSC Reforms | X - DrSJaishankar

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar on Thursday met Sara Beysolow Nyanti, Liberia's Foreign Minister, and discussed safety and security of commercial shipping, mining, health, agriculture, water and training.

"Delighted to meet Foreign Minister Sara Beysolow Nyanti of Liberia. Congratulated her on the inauguration of new Embassy of Liberia in New Delhi today. Had productive conversation on safety and security of commercial shipping, mining, health, agriculture, water and training," EAM Jaishankar said on social media platform X.

Delighted to meet Foreign Minister Sara Beysolow Nyanti of Liberia.



Congratulated her on the inauguration of new Embassy of Liberia in New Delhi today.



Had productive conversation on safety and security of commercial shipping, mining, health, agriculture, water and training.… pic.twitter.com/1s3FqCj9A2 — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) August 13, 2026

"Our meeting also focused on much-needed UNSC reforms. Confident that our South-South cooperation will continue to strengthen," he added.

The Liberian Foreign Minister arrived in India earlier on Thursday.

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India-Liberia ties

While extending a warm welcome to Liberia's Foreign Minister, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said, "Warmly welcome Foreign Minister Sara Beysolow Nyanti of Liberia on her arrival in New Delhi. The visit provides an opportunity to further strengthen the warm and close ties between India and Liberia."

On Tuesday, EAM Jaishankar met a Parliamentary delegation from Liberia for a peer learning programme and reaffirmed commitment towards deeper Global South partnership.

"A pleasure to meet a Parliamentary Delegation from Liberia visiting India for the IBSA-funded peer-learning programme. Exchanged views on development programmes, sharing the experience of Jan-Dhan Yojana, MUDRA Yojana, SVAnidhi, Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, Jal Jeevan Mission, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao Yojana, and Mission Amrit Sarovar. Appreciated their interest and reaffirmed our commitment towards deeper Global South partnership," EAM Jaishankar said on X.

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Liberian delegation visit

The delegation comprised members of the Liberian Senate and the House of Representatives and members of the Women's Legislative Caucus of Liberia, led by Ellen-Attoh Wreh, along with representatives of UN Women.

The delegation also met Union Minister of Women and Child Development Annapurna Devi in New Delhi on Tuesday.

The delegation is on a visit to India from August 10-15 on a South-South Peer Learning Mission, organised with the support of UN Women and funded by the governments of India, Brazil and South Africa through the India, Brazil and South Africa (IBSA) Fund, administered by the United Nations Office for South-South Cooperation.

Both sides had a substantive exchange on areas of shared interest and expressed their commitment to deepening cooperation between the two countries within the framework of South-South cooperation, according to the statement released by the Ministry.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)