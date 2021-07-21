Jaishankar, Iran’s foreign minister Javad Zarif discuss Afghanistan situation

New Delhi

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar spoke to his Iranian counterpart Javad Zarif on Wednesday, focussing on the evolving situation in Afghanistan as well as bilateral issues. The conversation came two weeks after Jaishankar held extensive talks with Zarif and called on Iran’s President-elect Ebrahim Raisi during a stopover at the Iranian capital, Tehran, on his way to Russia.

In a tweet, Jaishankar described the conversation as “productive”, without mentioning the areas of discussion. “Good to talk to Iranian FM @JZarif. A productive conversation on our ties,” he wrote on Twitter.

Iranian media reports said the two foreign ministers discussed the latest developments in Afghanistan. “Foreign ministers of Iran and India discussed the latest developments in Afghanistan in a telephone conversation on Wednesday,” Iran’s IRNA news agency reported. It is learnt Jaishankar and Zarif also deliberated on bilateral issues.

The development of the Chabahar port has been a major highlight of the ties between the two countries.