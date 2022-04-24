Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist held in Jammu and Kashmir ahead of PM Modi’s visit

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir): Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday arrested a terrorist linked to Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).

The arrested person is a resident of Tral. According to police, the arrested person was part of JeM's plan to attack security forces.

"Shafiq Ahmed Sheikh, a resident of Tral, has been arrested. He was instructed by Jaish (terror organisation) to come to Jammu. He had to keep two terrorists at his house. They were about to attack the security force camp near his house," Mukesh Singh, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Jammu Zone told ANI.

"One more person Bilal Ahmed has been identified, who was supposed to pick up terrorists from Samba area and bring them to Shafiq Ahmed Sheikh. Before they attacked the security force camp, they were killed in an encounter. The investigation is underway," added Singh.

Meanwhile, two terrorists were killed in an encounter in the Mirhama area of Kulgam on Saturday, said Jammu and Kashmir Police.

The developments come on the eve of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the Union Territory to participate in the celebration of National Panchayati Raj Day on Sunday.

Earlier on Friday, two Pakistani JeM terrorists were killed in the region which the police suspected to be a part of a "big conspiracy" to sabotage the Prime Minister's visit to the Union Territory.

Published on: Sunday, April 24, 2022, 07:11 AM IST