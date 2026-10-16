Jaisalmer's Sam Sand Dunes Face Night Tourism Ban As Forest Department Restricts Entry, Camel Safaris After Sunset |

Jaipur: Tourists will no longer be allowed to enter the sand dunes falling within the Desert National Park (DNP) boundary near Sam in Jaisalmer after sunset. Camel safaris and other tourism activities have also been prohibited during the night, as the Forest Department tightens restrictions to protect the fragile desert ecosystem and wildlife.

Restrictions limited to protected areas

The Regional Forest Office in Jaisalmer, in its letter to the hotel union, has directed the tourist operators to strictly comply with the restrictions. However, the ban applies only to sand dunes within the designated boundaries of the Desert National Park and does not extend to tourism destinations outside the protected area, including Lakhmana.

The department has raised concerns over activities that could damage the environment and disturb wildlife in the Sam sand dunes and the national park area.

Waste dumping and laser lights raise concerns

Ashok Kumar, Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF), DNP, said the department had received reports that some hotel operators were dumping commercial waste directly into the protected area. The use of powerful laser lights at night has also come to its notice.

Such activities could adversely affect the natural behaviour of desert wildlife and disturb their habitats, the department said.

Night tourism activities prohibited

Under the new directives, tourists will not be permitted to enter sand dunes within the DNP boundary after sunset. Camel safaris and all other tourism activities in these areas must also cease after sunset. The restrictions are intended to minimise human disturbance and preserve the natural habitat of wildlife.

Hotels directed to manage waste

The Forest Department has also instructed the hotel union to ensure the safe disposal of waste generated by hotels and resorts. Commercial waste must not be dumped in the sanctuary area under any circumstances.

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Hotels and resorts have further been asked to sensitise tourists against littering the dunes with plastic, glass bottles and other waste. The department has directed operators to monitor the disposal of plastic bags and ensure that the fragile desert landscape remains free of litter.

Clarification for tourism operators

The clarification on the geographical scope of the restrictions is expected to help tourism operators and visitors distinguish between areas covered by the ban and those where tourism activities can continue after sunset.