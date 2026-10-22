Jairam Ramesh Accuses PM Modi, Shah Of 'Vote Chori' Cover-Up, Amit Shah Hits Back At Congress Over Poll Allegations | Representational Image

New Delhi [India], October 22: Launching a blistering attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Congress Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh on Thursday accused them of diverting and distracting by "spreading lies". He asserted that the PM’s ecosystem is in "desperation and nervousness".

The senior Congress leader accused the central government of irregularities in electoral rolls, stating that "Vote Chori" is a proven reality.

In a post on X, Jairam wrote, "Vote Chori is a proven reality. According to the ECI’s own data, over 10 crore Indians face the risk of losing their Constitutional right to vote. The ECI illegally altered Form 6 to create barriers for new voters. It has facilitated the widespread abuse of Form 7 for targeted deletions."

Vote Chori is a proven reality.According to the ECI’s own data, over 10 crore Indians face the risk of losing their Constitutional right to vote.The ECI illegally altered Form 6 to create barriers for new voters. It has facilitated the widespread abuse of Form 7 for targeted deletions.The CEC has used the ECINET to centralise control of the electoral roll, overriding all legal safeguards.The nation is outraged. There is widespread anger. Protests continue despite repression.The PM’s ecosystem in its desperation and nervousness is now trying to divert and distract, doing what is in its very DNA—spread lies. It will not succeed. The PM-HM duo has been brutally exposed and the people will hold them accountable. — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) October 22, 2026

Ramesh targets Chief Election Commissioner

Accusing the Chief Election Commissioner, Gyanesh Kumar, of overriding all legal safeguards, he said that there is widespread anger among citizens across the nation and nationwide protests are ongoing despite repression by the ruling dispensation.

"The CEC has used the ECINET to centralise control of the electoral roll, overriding all legal safeguards. The nation is outraged. There is widespread anger. Protests continue despite repression," he added.

Alleging that the PM-HM duo was "brutally exposed", he added that the people would hold them accountable.

मोदी जी के नेतृत्व में एक के बाद एक राज्यों में भाजपा सरकार आने से राहुल गांधी हताश हैं, उनका वोट चोरी का हल्ला घुसपैठियों को बचाने के लिए है। https://t.co/1xbsDkzQc8 — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 22, 2026

"The PM’s ecosystem, in its desperation and nervousness, is now trying to divert and distract, doing what is in its very DNA—spread lies. It will not succeed. The PM-HM duo has been brutally exposed, and the people will hold them accountable," he alleged.

Amit Shah counters Congress allegations

Meanwhile, launching a scathing double-barrelled attack on the Opposition, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday asserted that the Congress party would not be able to win elections even by 2030 due to its "negative politics."

He accused Rahul Gandhi of raising "vote theft" allegations solely to safeguard the vote bank of infiltrators, while also warning AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal that his party would be "rooted out" of Punjab.

Addressing a gathering in the national capital, the Home Minister dismissed the Congress party’s repeated questions on the neutrality of the Election Commission of India (ECI), remarking that the grand old party only blames democratic institutions when it loses.

Shah questions Congress' electoral strategy

"I want to tell Rahul Gandhi that you want to save the votes of infiltrators by levelling allegations of vote theft. The Congress has not been elected in several states for decades, and this trend began long before PM Modi came to power," Shah said.

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Taking a swipe at Congress' electoral fortunes, Shah added, "The way you are pursuing negative politics, I want to tell you that you will not be able to win elections even by 2030... Where you win, the Election Commission is doing well, but whenever you lose, the Election Commission is deemed faulty. If you can hear my words, remember that your turn will not come for the next 30 years."

This came after INDIA bloc leaders and supporters, led by Rahul Gandhi, protested over the alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)