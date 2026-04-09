Jaipur's Jumbos Celebrate Anant Ambani's Birthday With A 3000 Kg Grand Buffet | VIDEO

Jaipur's Jumbos Celebrate Anant Ambani's Birthday With A 3000 Kg Grand Buffet |

Jaipur: A unique ‘Elephant Party’ was organized in Jaipur, where a grand buffet of 3,000 kilograms of fruit was laid out for the elephants. On this special occasion, three elephants cut a cake to celebrate the birthday of animal lover and industrialist Anant Ambani.

This unique and memorable celebration unfolded on Wednesday at the renowned Elephant Village in Amber.

The buffet featured a variety of nutritious food items, including bananas, apples, watermelons, sugarcane, papayas, jaggery, and green fodder. The elephants relished this special feast with great gusto, infusing the entire event with a festive and celebratory atmosphere.

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The highlight of the celebration was the special two-and-a-half-foot-tall cake, which was cut jointly by three elephants: Hathi Babu, Pushpa, and Chanda. A large number of people had flocked to the Elephant Village specifically to witness this extraordinary scene.

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Shafiq Ballu Khan, the event's convener and president of the Elephant Village Development Committee, stated that the objective of this event was not merely to celebrate a birthday but also to convey a message of love for animals, service, and compassion.

On this occasion, the mahouts—the caretakers of the elephants—were also felicitated with ration kits, footwear, caps, and other gifts in appreciation of their dedicated contributions.