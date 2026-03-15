Jaipur To Host India's First Public Sector Dermatology Institute With World-Class Facilities At SMS Hospital

India's first public-sector Institute of Dermatology is all set to start at the government-run Sawai Man Singh Hospital in Jaipur. | Facebook

Jaipur: India's first public-sector Institute of Dermatology is all set to start at the government-run Sawai Man Singh Hospital in Jaipur. World-class facilities have been developed in the institute, which will provide a wide range of treatments, right from addressing congenital cosmetic conditions to removing facial wrinkles and stimulating new hair growth on the scalp, among other procedures.

Housed within the Charak Bhawan at SMS Hospital, this institute is poised to deliver high-quality medical care comparable to that of private hospitals, yet at significantly lower rates. Gayatri Rathore, Principal Secretary of the Department of Medical and Health, claimed that after London, this is the second most advanced institute of its kind globally, dedicated to providing high-standard medical facilities in the field of dermatology.

“Treatments that typically cost hundreds of thousands of rupees in private hospitals will be available here at minimal rates,” said Gayatri Rathore. She directed the officials to ensure the institute becomes operational as soon as possible.

The institute will offer hair regrowth treatments using the PRP (platelet rich plasma) method. Additionally, treatments for skin tightening and wrinkle removal using HIFU (high intensity focused ultrasound) technology will be provided here. Facilities for treating vitiligo (white patches) and psoriasis using laser therapy, as well as treatments for various other dermatological conditions using radio frequency and cryotherapy techniques, will also be made available in the institute.

The institute is equipped with six types of state-of-the-art laser machines—including Diode lasers, Fractional CO2 lasers, Excimer lasers, Nd:YAG lasers, and Alexandrite lasers—which are used to treat a wide range of congenital and cosmetic skin conditions.