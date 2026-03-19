Jaipur Students Launch ‘Veer Sahara’ To Simplify Access To Government Schemes For Defense Families | Google

Jaipur: To bridge the gap between government welfare schemes and their intended beneficiaries, two Grade 11 students from Jayshree Periwal International School of Jaipur, Kanishk Rungta and Krishaa Rungta, have developed Veer Sahara—a digital platform designed to simplify access to government support for defense families.

The platform enables users to either fill out a simple step-by-step form or use an AI-assisted interface that verbally guides them through the process. Based on the information provided, Veer Sahara identifies relevant schemes and awards and provides direct application links. Available in both English and Hindi, the platform aims to ensure accessibility across diverse user groups.

“We noticed that despite multiple government initiatives, many families struggle to access the benefits they are entitled to due to lack of awareness and procedural complexity. Veer Sahara is our attempt to simplify this journey and make support more accessible and transparent. This is not just about technology but about ensuring dignity and ease for those who have given so much to the country," said Kanishk Rungta.

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By reducing complexity and minimizing reliance on intermediaries, Veer Sahara seeks to improve awareness, reduce delays, and enable timely access to benefits for ex-servicemen, widows, dependents, and families of martyrs.