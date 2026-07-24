Jaipur Students Hold Protest Echoing Delhi Agitation, Demand Education Reforms | X - IndiraMeena_

Jaipur: The youth of Jaipur, by a demonstration at the Jawahar Circle of the city, echoed the students' protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on Friday.

The protesters raised slogans demanding the resignation of the Union Education Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan, reforms in the examination system, and employment for the youth.

The students gathered with a portrait of Bhagat Singh and the Constitution of India and raised slogans regarding their demands.

रोक सको तो रोक लो, ये आवाज़ तूफान बनेगी

युवाओं के हक की ये लड़ाई तानाशाही पर भारी पड़ेगी



आज जयपुर की सड़कों पर उमड़ा जनआक्रोश भाजपा सरकार की विफल शिक्षा व्यवस्था, पेपर लीक और युवाओं के भविष्य के साथ हुए विश्वासघात के खिलाफ़ स्पष्ट संदेश था। pic.twitter.com/2hmPhhG1O0 — Indira Meena (@IndiraMeena_) July 22, 2026

Students raise concerns

The students participating in the protest stated that their movement was not supporting any political party but was for the future of the students. They said that the continuous incidents of paper leaks are affecting the future of millions of hard-working students, and comprehensive reforms should be made in the education system.

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Support grows in Jaipur

Advocates associated with the Law Department of Congress organised a foot march supporting the students in Jaipur, while a student leader, Shubham Rewad, is on a hunger strike at the Rajasthan University in Jaipur.