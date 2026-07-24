 Jaipur Students Hold Protest Echoing Delhi Agitation, Demand Education Reforms
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Jaipur Students Hold Protest Echoing Delhi Agitation, Demand Education Reforms

Students and youth in Jaipur held a demonstration at Jawahar Circle on Friday in support of the ongoing agitation at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar. Protesters demanded the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, reforms in the examination system and employment opportunities, while asserting that their movement was not linked to any political party.

Manish GodhaUpdated: Friday, July 24, 2026, 06:38 PM IST
Jaipur Students Hold Protest Echoing Delhi Agitation, Demand Education Reforms
Jaipur Students Hold Protest Echoing Delhi Agitation, Demand Education Reforms | X - IndiraMeena_

Jaipur: The youth of Jaipur, by a demonstration at the Jawahar Circle of the city, echoed the students' protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on Friday.

The protesters raised slogans demanding the resignation of the Union Education Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan, reforms in the examination system, and employment for the youth.

The students gathered with a portrait of Bhagat Singh and the Constitution of India and raised slogans regarding their demands.

Students raise concerns

The students participating in the protest stated that their movement was not supporting any political party but was for the future of the students. They said that the continuous incidents of paper leaks are affecting the future of millions of hard-working students, and comprehensive reforms should be made in the education system.

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Support grows in Jaipur

Advocates associated with the Law Department of Congress organised a foot march supporting the students in Jaipur, while a student leader, Shubham Rewad, is on a hunger strike at the Rajasthan University in Jaipur.

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