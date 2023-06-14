Jaipur: Rajasthan Police Sets Up Unit To Address Gender-Based Violence

To address gender-based violence and promote gender-responsive police services, a gender unit will be set up at Rajasthan Police Academy that will promote gender mainstreaming in training and operational processes. The Centre for Development of Police Science and Management (CDPSM) of Rajasthan Police Academy has signed an MOU for this with United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) India.

Gender Unit aims at resolving violence issues against women

The collaboration aims at strengthening its capacities towards 'gender responsive and gender sensitive' actions for the prevention and redressal of violence against women. Apart from setting up a gender unit at the Police Academy, there will be capacity-building programs for police officers and other personnel, especially those associated with Special Investigation Units, to address crimes against women and strengthen gender-responsive police services.

The CDPSM will train the master trainers within the police department on gender-related issues and legislation, including Sexual Harassment at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition, and Redressal) Act 2013. Research, studies, and assessments on gender-based violence will also be carried out at CDPSM to facilitate evidence-based programming and enhance the police response.

Sexual harassment against women will also be resolved

UNFPA India Representative and Country Director Bhutan Andrea Wojnar said, "Every woman and girl has the right to live a life free of violence. This visionary partnership. aimed at creating a safe and inclusive Rajasthan. By 2027, UNFPA's goal in Rajasthan is to reduce spousal violence by one million."

Director General of Rajasthan Police Umesh Mishra said, "Our objective through this partnership with UNFPA India is toward a gender-sensitive and gender-forward police force in Rajasthan. The Rajasthan Police Force is committed to a state and to an India where there is gender parity and equality."

The state stood number two in crimes against women in the National Crime Record Bureau’s last report with 40,738 reported cases. Rajasthan police defended this figure by stating that free and compulsory registration of crime is the main reason behind the increased number of cases in the state.

