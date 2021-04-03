Jaipur: Police officer accused of demanding sexual favours from rape survivor dismissed from service

Jaipur (Rajasthan): Taking more harsh action against Kailash Bohra, who was given compulsory retirement from the Rajasthan Police Service (RPS) for demanding sexual favours from a rape survivor last month, the state government has ordered his dismissal. The order was issued on Friday after obtaining the approval from the governor.

The state government had issued an order for Bohra's compulsory retirement on March 20. Bohra was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for allegedly demanding sexual favours from a rape survivor in lieu of taking action in cases lodged on the basis of her complaints.

He was posted as the assistant commissioner of police (ACP) at the special investigation unit for crimes against women in the DCP East office and was arrested by the ACB team from his office on March 14.