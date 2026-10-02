Jaipur Police Bust Fake Apple Support Call Centre Targeting US Citizens, 14 Arrested | File Pic (Representational Image)

Jaipur: The Cyber Crime Unit and Jaipur police have busted an international fake call centre allegedly involved in cyber fraud targeting citizens in the United States and arrested 14 people.

The call center was being operated from a flat at Manglam Grand Residency on Sirsi Road in the Bindayaka police station area. Police seized 13 laptops, 24 mobile phones, routers, SIM cards, chargers, extension boards, and other technical equipment from the premises.

DCP Prashant Kiran said the accused were allegedly running a fake Apple customer and technical support operation. They would send SMS messages to potential victims in the US and allegedly dupe them by claiming that charges related to Apple products and services had been pre-approved or required processing. Victims were allegedly asked to pay amounts such as $399, $499, and $699, besides other charges.

Read Also Delhi Police Denies Permission For Jantar Mantar Protest Against CEC Gyanesh Kumar Over Electoral...

Deputy SP Aditya Poonia said a case has been registered under the Information Technology Act and the Telegraph Act. Police are questioning the accused to establish the extent of the alleged cyber fraud, their foreign connections, and the flow of money.

The operation was carried out jointly by the Bindayaka police, the Jaipur West District Special Team (DST), and three teams of the Rajasthan Cyber Crime Control Centre. Acting on information about cybercrime activity, the teams monitored the suspected flat before conducting the raid.

Police are now examining the seized laptops and mobile phones to ascertain the number of foreign victims, the total amount allegedly defrauded, details of the calling network, and the involvement of other members in the suspected international cyber-fraud network.