Delhi Police Denies Permission For Jantar Mantar Protest Against CEC Gyanesh Kumar Over Electoral Rolls And SIR Concerns | Video | X /ANI

New Delhi: Delhi Police has denied permission for a proposed protest at Jantar Mantar against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on Gandhi Jayanti and deployed additional security personnel in and around New Delhi on Thursday, officials said.

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The protest, called by the All India Students' Association (AISA), Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha and Supreme Court lawyer Prashant Bhushan, is scheduled to begin at 11 am on Friday.

Police sources said around 3,000 to 4,000 people were expected to attend the gathering, prompting heightened security arrangements in the area.

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Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) personnel have been deployed alongside Delhi Police teams at Jantar Mantar and other key points in New Delhi district. Barricades have been put up and additional personnel positioned at entry and exit points and other sensitive locations to regulate movement and prevent any unauthorised gathering, the sources said.

The organisers are seeking the resignation or impeachment of Kumar, alleging irregularities in electoral rolls and the conduct of elections.

They have also raised concerns over the Election Commission's handling of electoral rolls and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, claiming it raises questions over the protection of citizens' voting rights.

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AAP leaders and workers, members of the Indian Youth Congress and others are expected to participate in the protest, sources said.

Delhi Police's decision came a day after AISA national president Neha Bora, Bhushan and Jha announced the proposed gathering at a press conference.

Bora said the organisers had informed the Parliament Street police station about the gathering, including the expected turnout, timing and details of those responsible for organising it.

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Former Delhi deputy chief minister and senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia also urged people on X to join the gathering and demanded Kumar's resignation.

The proposed protest comes amid demonstrations by opposition parties, student groups and civil society activists in Delhi over the functioning of the poll panel and the SIR exercise.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)