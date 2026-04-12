Jaipur Police Arrest 4 Accused In Viral Motorcycle Harassment Case After Investigation Probe |

Jaipur: The Jaipur Police has cracked the case of harassment of a young woman on a moving motorcycle. The police have arrested four accused involved in the harassment. During interrogation, the accused confessed to committing the lewd act against the young woman while filming stunts on their bikes.

DCP of Jaipur Police Rajarshi Raj said that Manraj Meena (24), Sudama Meena (24), Mahesh Banjara (19), and Lokesh Banjara (21) have been arrested in the case. Manraj Meena is a regular offender, as half a dozen cases have already been registered against him.

ये छपरी बाइक पर लड़की छेड़ रहे थे और रील भी बना रहे थे



अब जयपुर पुलिस ने चारों छपरियों को ऐसा तगड़ा इलाज दिया कि अब इनके पास ना बाइक बची, ना हौसला बचा! 😂



2 मुख्य आरोपी + 2 कैमरामैन = 1 फुल एक्शन थ्रिलर, लेकिन अंत में हीरो पुलिस!



अब ये लोग सोच रहे होंगे…⁰“अगली बार लड़की के… pic.twitter.com/8PZ32T25sQ — Manoj Singh (@PracticalSpy) April 12, 2026

A video depicting the harassment of a young woman on a moving motorcycle went viral on social media on April 10th. Investigations revealed that the harassment took place as the accused—riding on a separate motorcycle—chased the young woman, who was also riding a bike, while two others shot the video and made it viral.

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Taking serious cognizance of the incident, the police registered a suo motu FIR. By analyzing over 500 CCTV footage clips, the suspects were identified based on their physical descriptions