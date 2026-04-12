‘End Of An Era’: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Expresses Grief Over Asha Bhosle’s Death At 92 In Mumbai

ANI

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday had expressed deep sorrow over the passing of veteran singer Asha Bhosle at the age of 92 at Mumbai.

Taking to X, the West Bengal Chief Minister said, “Profoundly saddened by the demise of the great musical genius Asha Bhosle. She has been an inspiring and mesmerising singer who reigned over our hearts for generations. She sang many Bengali songs too, and is incredibly popular in Bengal also. We could confer our highest civilian award 'Bangabibhushan' on her in 2018. My heartfelt condolences to her family and fraternity and millions of her fans all over the world.”

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Even while addressing the election campaign Mamata extended her condolences to her family, colleagues and fans worldwide.

Several singers and actors of Bengali film industry also mentioned that it is an ‘end of an era’.