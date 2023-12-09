Jaipur-Mumbai Train Shooting: 'Chaudhary Has Been Influenced & Inspired By PM Modi & Yogi Adityanath,' Accused RPF Constable's Wife Priyanka

Jaipur-Mumbai Train Shooting: 'Chaudhary Was Influenced & Inspired By PM Modi & Yogi Adityanath,' Accused RPF Constable's Wife Priyanka | ANI

A day after the prosecution opposed the bail plea of dismissed Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable Chetan Singh Chaudhary, his wife Priyanka has appealed that the incident should not be viewed in the context of communal violence but should be seen from his mental health perspective.

Chaudhary was arrested after he shot dead four people – three passengers and his senior colleague on the train on July 31. His family has been claiming that Choudhary was under stress and has been mentally unstable for a few years.

Priyanka speaks to journalists

On Saturday, while speaking to journalists, Priyanka said, "Chaudhary has been very influenced and inspired by PM Narendra Modi and UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath. Hence, he was very much scared what if their government is toppled. There was nothing communal about the incident," Priyanka said. She has pleaded that while considering the case, it should be seen that Choudhary is mentally unstable and needs attention.

Priyanka's reaction came after the prosecution filed a reply on Choutaliya bail plea claiming that his act was premeditated, and he chose his victims based on their outlook and clothes. Priyanka was also asked about a previous incident wherein Choudhary was accused of having bashed a colleague of the minority community. She brushed off the topic, saying he has worked for several years in the force, and there have been no such complaints.

Mumbai Police confirms no psychological issues with Choudhary

The Mumbai police has claimed that Choudhary has no psychological issues. "The accused first shot at his senior. Then, with a calm mind, he identified three passengers from their clothes and looks, identifying them to be from a particular religion, and then fired at them with his service firearm too," the prosecution has said in its reply on Chaudhary's bail plea.