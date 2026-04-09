Jaipur Metro Phase 2 Approved, 41 Km Corridor To Boost Connectivity | Representational Image

Jaipur: The Pink City of Jaipur will have a transformative 41 km long north–south metro train corridor by the year 2031. The central government has approved the Jaipur Metro Phase 2 project, costing Rs 13,037.66 crore.

Jaipur Metro Phase 2, planned along the north–south axis, will complement the existing corridor and provide citywide, pan-Jaipur metro connectivity with 36 stations, significantly easing traffic congestion and improving overall urban mobility.

The project will be implemented by Rajasthan Metro Rail Corporation Limited (RMRCL), a 50:50 joint venture of the Government of India and the Government of Rajasthan.

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The Phase 2 corridor will provide seamless connectivity to major activity nodes of the city. It includes underground stations at the airport area and will integrate with the operational Phase 1 through planned interchanges and feeder systems, ensuring a unified and continuous metro network across the city.

Expressing his gratitude to the central government for the approval of the project, Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma described it as a historical development for the city of Jaipur.

"This is a historical decision that will provide seamless connectivity and safe and rapid transport facilities to the citizens of Jaipur and will give a new dimension to the development of the city, “said CM Bhajan Lal Sharma.

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At present, Jaipur Metro Phase 1 records an average daily ridership of around 60,000 passengers on the shorter but critical 11.64 km corridor. With the commissioning of Phase 2, the metro network is expected to witness a manifold increase in ridership, substantially enhancing the share of public transport in Jaipur and reducing dependence on private vehicles.

The funding of the project is structured through equity support from the central and the state government, subordinate debt, and multilateral financing, in accordance with the Metro Rail Policy, 2017.

The officials said that targeted for completion by September 2031, Jaipur Metro Phase 2 is expected to reduce traffic congestion significantly, lower vehicular emissions, and enhance mobility for residents, workers, and tourists alike, reinforcing Jaipur’s position as a modern, future-ready city.