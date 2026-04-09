Assam Assembly Elections 2026: Rajasthan Royals Skipper Riyan Parag Shares Family Photo After Voting Amid IPL 2026 Season

Riyan Parag/Instagram

In the middle of the high-octane Assam Assembly Elections 2026, Riyan Parag took time off from his IPL 2026 commitments to exercise his democratic right, winning praise from fans across the country.

The Rajasthan Royals skipper shared a heartfelt moment on social media after casting his vote, posting a picture with his family outside the polling station. Captioning the image, Parag wrote, “Fulfilling our duty,” emphasizing the importance of civic responsibility even during a packed cricketing schedule.

The post quickly went viral, with fans lauding the young cricketer for setting an example by prioritizing his role as a citizen despite the ongoing IPL season. Many users appreciated the gesture, highlighting how public figures can inspire greater participation in the democratic process.

Parag, who hails from Assam, has often expressed pride in his roots, and his participation in the state elections resonated strongly with supporters back home. His act also underlined how athletes, despite their demanding professional commitments, remain connected to important national and regional events.

As IPL 2026 continues to capture attention on the field, moments like these off it serve as a reminder of the larger responsibilities that extend beyond the boundary ropes.