Jaipur: In dispute with committee, Pujari attempts self-immolation, third such case in state in this month | Pixabay

One more case of attempted self-immolation by a Pujari has been reported in Rajasthan. This is the third case of attempted self-immolation or suicide by Sadhus or Pujaris in the state in a month.

In a dispute with the temple committee, a Pujari tried to set himself on fire in Jaipur on Thursday morning. On information, the police reached the fire-scorched priest and took him to the hospital. The condition of the priest is said to be critical. The police have started interrogation by taking some people into custody in this case.

DCP of Jaipur Vandita Rana said that there is a Laxmi Narayan temple in a public place in the Shankar Vihar area of Jaipur where Girraj Sharma is the priest. On Thursday at 6.30 am, the police got information that the priest of the temple had set himself on fire. The police reached the spot and sent the priest to SMS Hospital, where he is undergoing treatment in the burn ward.

The incident took place outside the house of Moolchand Mann, an office bearer of the temple committee.

The family and some residents alleged that some people associated with the temple committee were harassing the priest for some time. They wanted him to leave the temple.

At the same time, Pujari who is admitted to the burn ward of SMS Hospital has accused some people on the committee of harassing him in his police statement.

The police are interrogating the detained people to find out what was going on between the members of the committee and Girraj Sharma.

"A case has been registered on behalf of the Pujari's wife and seven people have been named. The police are investigating the matter," said DCP Vandita Rana.

The police have also recovered the CCTV footage of this entire incident. In which the incident of the priest setting himself on fire as well as some people trying to extinguish the fire can be seen.

The third case in a month

It is to mention here that this is the third case of the attempted self-immolation or suicide of Sadhus and Pujaris in Rajasthan in less than a month. The first one was in Bharatpur on July 23 where Saint Vijaydas set himself on fire against the illegal mining in the area. Then on August 7, Saint Ravinath committed suicide in Jalore alleging a BJP MLA of harassing him and now it happened in Jaipur.

