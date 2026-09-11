Jaipur Horror: Man Smashes Wife, 3 Daughters To Death With Cement Block In Their Sleep; Served Tea To Elderly Father Before Fleeing

Representational image |

Jaipur: A shocking murder case has come to light from Rajasthan's Jaipur, where a man allegedly killed his wife and their three daughters by repeatedly striking their heads with a cement block at their home in the Kardhani area early Friday. The accused allegedly fled the house after collecting milk from a deliveryman.

According to police, a family dispute is being considered a possible motive behind the killings, although the exact reason behind the murders has not yet been established. The accused has been absconding since the incident, and a search is underway to trace him.

Police said the man served tea to his 85-year-old father at around 7 am before leaving the house shortly afterwards. Investigators are examining all possible angles as they continue to piece together the sequence of events leading to the deaths.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The deceased have been identified as Geeta Jha and her daughters Nandini, Radhika and Gauri. Their bodies were found at their house in Govind Vatika after police received information around 10 am. The attacker has been identified as Rahul Jha. The daughters are aged around 17–23 years of age.

Police said the man served tea to his 85-year-old father at around 7 am before leaving the house shortly afterwards. Investigators are examining all possible angles as they continue to piece together the sequence of events leading to the deaths.