Jaipur Hit-And-Run: 57-Year-Old Dairy Operator Killed After Speeding Thar Rams Scooter | Video | X @nextminutenews7

Jaipur: A 57-year-old dairy operator was killed after his scooter was allegedly hit from behind by a speeding SUV in Jaipur's Sanganer area, police said on Monday.

The accident took place on Saturday morning, and CCTV camera footage of the incident surfaced on Monday, they said.

The deceased was identified as Naval Sharma, a resident of Buddhsinghpura in Sanganer.

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Sharma had left home on his scooter around 6 am on Saturday to go to his dairy when the Mahindra Thar allegedly struck him, police said. The driver fled the scene after the accident, they said.

Passersby informed police and the injured man was taken to a hospital, where he died during treatment.

His body was handed over to the family after a post-mortem examination at the SMS Hospital on Sunday afternoon. Police have formed two teams to trace the unidentified vehicle and its driver.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)