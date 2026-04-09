Jaipur: Elderly Woman Crushed By Van Outside Home, Driver Flees Spot

A 63-year-old woman was killed after a van ran over her while she was sitting outside her house in Jaipur on Wednesday afternoon. The incident occurred around 1 pm in the Mahesh Nagar police station area’s Chaudhary Colony, and the shocking accident was captured on CCTV.

According to police, the victim, identified as Kalavati Gurjar, a resident of Chaudhary Colony in Kartarpura, had stepped outside her home due to breathing discomfort caused by asthma. She was sitting near her house and speaking to two people when the incident took place.

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Officials said a van parked at some distance in the lane was suddenly started by the driver, who drove towards the woman and hit her. The vehicle dragged her for nearly 15 feet before running over her. Two people standing nearby narrowly escaped after stepping back in time.

Following the accident, the driver abandoned the van at the spot and fled. Locals rushed out of their homes and immediately took the seriously injured woman to a private hospital, where doctors declared her dead during treatment.

Police reached the spot after receiving information and seized the van. A search has been launched to trace the absconding driver using CCTV footage.

Authorities said the victim’s husband, Hanuman Sahay, had passed away due to illness about a month ago. She is survived by her three sons. The body was sent to Jaipuria Hospital for post-mortem and was handed over to the family on Thursday.