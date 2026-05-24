Jaipur: CCTV Footage Shows PWD Engineer Assaulting Wife, Spitting On Her In Front Of Son Before Suicide; Police Probe Underway

A woman’s death allegedly linked to dowry harassment and domestic violence in Rajasthan’s Jaipur has taken a shocking turn after disturbing videos and CCTV footage surfaced, allegedly showing her husband assaulting her repeatedly.

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The deceased, Anu Meena, a resident of Kalyanpura in Kotputli, allegedly died by suicide on April 7 after enduring years of abuse by her husband, Gautam Meena, who is currently posted as an Executive Engineer (XEN) in the Public Works Department (PWD). The couple had married on July 25, 2015.

According to Anu’s family, Gautam frequently abused and assaulted her while under the influence of alcohol. They also alleged that in March 2026, he attempted to kill her by leaving a gas cylinder open inside the house. Frightened by the incident, Anu had temporarily returned to her parental home, but later went back after persuasion from family members hoping to save the marriage.

Family members claimed that Anu remained under severe mental trauma and feared for her life. Before taking the extreme step, she reportedly made a video call to her husband and sent messages to relatives detailing her ordeal.

The couple’s two children, 10-year-old son Mahir and eight-year-old daughter Samayra, allegedly witnessed repeated violence at home. Mahir told relatives that his father often beat his mother mercilessly, while Samayra recalled incidents where Gautam allegedly assaulted Anu publicly during a family trip and at a wedding function.

The case took a dramatic turn when Mahir unlocked his mother’s phone days after her death and discovered videos allegedly recorded by Gautam himself, showing verbal abuse and physical assault. Police have since seized mobile phones, CCTV footage and other evidence, and registered a case for detailed investigation.

A CCTV clip now circulating on social media allegedly shows Gautam hitting Anu with a shoe, pushing her to the ground and spitting on her in front of their son. Authorities said the footage is being examined as part of the ongoing probe.