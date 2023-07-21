 Jaipur: 3 Earthquakes Jolt City In Span Of Half An Hour; Visuals Surface
"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.4, Occurred on 21-07-2023, 04:25:33 IST, Lat: 26.87 & Long: 75.69, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: Jaipur, Rajasthan, India," the National Center for Seismology (NCS) tweeted.

ANIUpdated: Friday, July 21, 2023, 07:58 AM IST
article-image
Pixabay

Three earthquakes were felt in Jaipur in the early hours of Friday in a span of half an hour. The latest earthquake of magnitude 3.4 occurred at around 4.25 am, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) reported. According to the NCS, it occurred at a depth of 10 kilometres.

Earlier the earth quake of magnitude 3.1 was felt at 4.22 am at a depth of 5 kilometres.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.1, Occurred on 21-07-2023, 04:22:57 IST, Lat: 26.67 & Long: 75.70, Depth: 5 Km ,Location: Jaipur, Rajasthan, India," the NCS tweeted.

Prior to this, the first quake was felt at 4.09 am at a depth of 10 kilometres.

The NCS had tweeted, "Earthquake of Magnitude:4.4, Occurred on 21-07-2023, 04:09:38 IST, Lat: 26.88 & Long: 75.70, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: Jaipur, Rajasthan, India." No reports of casualties or damages are known yet.

Former Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje tweeted about the earthquakes too.

Reacting to the tremors, former Chief Minister of Rajasthan Vasundhara Raje tweeted, "Earthquake tremors have been felt at other places in the state including Jaipur. I hope you all are safe!"

