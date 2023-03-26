Jain community to observe nine-day long Oli festival from March 28

As Narendra Mehta looks to head to work this week, he resolves to live an austere life observing the nine-day Oli festival. “It is to conform to the teachings of Mahavir Bhagwan and all the Tirthankaras who told us to stay pure in our lives. I merely look to do 'palan' (follow the teachings),” said Mehta, a Jain who makes it a point to observe Oli every year. This time, the nine day festival starts from March 28. Oli salutes the nine supreme posts in the universe and is also observed in the winter season for another nine days.

Food to be consumed in one sitting once a day

Many like Mehta in the Jain community embark on the nine day period of austere food consumption called 'Ayambil', which is a fast. During it, one is allowed to have just boiled grains and some pulses without spices, condiments, milk, curd, butter, sugar, fruits, vegetables, oil and ghee. Even the food is to be consumed in one sitting once a day. The fast is done to attain spiritual upliftment and victory over senses and desires.

“We keep the fast generally between 10.30am and 1pm. 'Ayambil' food has to be consumed before 1pm and that is the only time we eat during these nine days. The food has to be consumed when one is seated. It cannot be consumed when one is travelling or walking. Whatever food is consumed, it is in one sitting. Besides, one time food in the afternoon, only boiled water is allowed between sunrise and sunset,” said Vidya Mehta, Worli resident.

Highlighting the importance of Oli, Paresh Shah, another Jain, said that it's something that no Jain misses. “Oli is one festival that is celebrated where Parmatmas live post Moksha in Mahavideha. It is a place where Simandhar Swami Bhagwan lives. It gives agility to one, helps no desire come to mind, renews energy in the body and is considered the best food for health,” said Paresh Shah who tries to observe 'Ayambil' even after Oli ends. “Till now, I have crossed over 1,000 days of having Ayambil,” he proudly said.

