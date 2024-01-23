 'Jai Shri Ram' Stamp Affixed On Visitors' Hands In UP's Fatehgarh Jail
This practice has been in place for a week, according to jail superintendent Bhimsen Mukund. Mukund justified it saying, "As part of rehabilitation efforts, the jail is organising religious rituals like ‘Sundarkand’ recital and offering block printing training under the 'One District, One Product' scheme."

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, January 23, 2024, 11:43 AM IST
article-image
'Jai Shri Ram' Stamp Affixed On Visitors' Hands In UP's Fatehgarh Jail | IANS

Farrukhabad, January 23: With the Ram fervour permeating the atmosphere, the Fatehgarh jail administration in Uttar Pradesh's Farrukhabad, has put aside the regular stamp meant for identifying visitors and has been stamping visitors' hands with a red 'Jai Sri Ram' ink stamp.

This practice has been in place for a week, according to jail superintendent Bhimsen Mukund. Mukund justified it saying, "As part of rehabilitation efforts, the jail is organising religious rituals like ‘Sundarkand’ recital and offering block printing training under the 'One District, One Product' scheme."

Hindu and Muslim inmates are also collaborating on block printing religious flags associated with Lord Ram, which are being given to visitors as gifts. Mukund further said, "We kept changing the design of the stamp due to security reasons. This is not the first time we used such stamps. We used 'Happy Diwali' stamps during the festival. When a family member, friend or a relative comes to meet a prisoner, the 'Jai Sri Ram' stamp is placed in his hand."

"Following the orders of the prison headquarters, on January 22, the prisoners watched a live broadcast of the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony. A large screen was put up at the meeting place for this. Sundarkand is being recited by prisoners inside the jail for a week. There will be 'bhajan kirtan' and distribution of 'prasad' along with 'bhandara' as well," he added.

