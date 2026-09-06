'Jai Chitragupt' Chants Echo At Shri Chitragupt Dham As Devotees Gather For Foundation Day |

Lucknow: Chants of ‘Jai Chitragupt’ reverberated through Shri Chitragupt Dham at Jhoolelal Vatika in Lucknow on Sunday as devotees gathered in large numbers to mark the foundation day of the shrine.

The celebrations featured special prayers, a religious discourse, a community havan and the offering of a 56-item feast to Lord Chitragupt. Devotees prayed for the welfare and prosperity of all.

The programme began at 4 pm with special prayers and a religious discourse dedicated to Lord Chitragupt, followed by a community havan. Devotees participated in the rituals and offered oblations while taking a pledge for the welfare of society and greater political awareness within the Kayastha community.

The shrine was decorated with flowers and balloons for the occasion, while devotees continued to arrive throughout the day.

The highlight of the celebrations was the grand Ganga-style aarti of the Gomti river at Shri Chitragupt Ghat. A large number of devotees participated in the evening prayer, lighting lamps and seeking happiness, prosperity and the welfare of society. The atmosphere at the ghat turned devotional as the aarti was performed.

Dilip Srivastava, the programme convenor, said the foundation day celebrations combined religious rituals with a message of social awareness and unity. He said the community havan was conducted with prayers for the welfare of all and a resolve to awaken political consciousness among members of the Kayastha community.

Rajiv Srivastava, president of the Kayastha Foundation Trust, executive president Arvind Srivastava, senior vice-president Kirti Chaudhary, general secretary Manoj Digar, vice-president Sanjay Srivastava, advocate Sanjay Srivastava, Swapnil Srivastava, treasurer Anurag Srivastava and joint secretary Sachin Nigam were among those present at the celebrations.