Jagriti Mishra Animal Shelter Demolition Row: MCD Suspends Junior Engineer After Rekha Gupta Orders Probe | X @gupta_rekha

New Delhi: A day after Chief Minister Rekha Gupta ordered an inquiry into the demolition of an animal shelter being constructed in Nizampur village and directed police to register a case against those responsible, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Monday suspended a junior engineer in its Outer North Zone.

According to an order, Vikas Kumar Gupta, a junior engineer with the Building Department in the Outer North Zone, was placed under suspension with immediate effect as disciplinary proceedings against him were contemplated.

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The order, issued by the deputy commissioner of the Outer North Zone, stated that Gupta would receive subsistence allowance as per rules and could not leave the station without permission during the suspension period.

The action came a day after CM Gupta visited animal welfare activist Jagriti Mishra, who had been building a shelter for injured, abandoned and paralysed animals in Nizampur village.

Mishra alleged that the structure was demolished without any prior written notice and claimed she had spent around Rs 70 lakh from her own funds and public donations on the facility.

Following the controversy, Gupta had said in a post on X that an inquiry into the junior engineer's conduct had been ordered and the police were directed to register a case against those responsible for the alleged demolition.

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"Our government will not tolerate harassment of citizens or misuse of authority. Those found guilty will face strict action under the law," Gupta said in the post on Sunday.

The chief minister also announced financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund and directed the district magistrate to assist Mishra in setting up the animal shelter.

Mishra, who operates the Street Worldz Trust, had alleged that individuals linked to local political circles demanded money from her and the demolition followed her refusal to pay.

The suspension order did not specify the allegations against the junior engineer or the grounds on which the structure was demolished.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)