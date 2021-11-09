Jagadhatri Puja: West Bengal govt lifts night curfew in Nadia, Hooghly districts on November 12 and 13

West Bengal government on Tuesday announced that it will lift night curfew in Nadia and Hooghly districts for two days (12-13 November) on the occasion of Jagadhatri Puja.

Jagatdhatri Puja holds a significant place in the culture of the state, especially in Chandan Nagar and Krishna Nagar. This year the puja will be performed from 12th November to 14th November 2021.

West Bengal | Night curfew lifted in Nadia & Hooghly Districts on 12th & 13th November on the occasion of 'Jagadhatri Puja': State Government pic.twitter.com/colh8vegRP — ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2021

Last month, the West Bengal state government had eased some COVID-19 restrictions and allowed all shops, restaurants and bars to remain open, according to the normal operational hours between 10 and 20 October.

Previously, the night curfew imposed as COVID-19 restriction from 11 pm to 5 am had been withdrawn by the state government for Durga Puja, which began on 11 October.

Meanwhile, West Bengal on Monday reported 603 fresh COVID-19 infections, 120 less than the previous day's numbers, taking the tally to 15,99,091, the health department informed in a bulletin.

It further informed that 14 people died due to the virus during the day, 3 more from Sunday's tally of 11. The total number of deaths in the state thus rose to 19,240.

The tally of active cases in West Bengal was below 8,000 for the second successive day with 7899 cases. The tally was 7967 on Sunday.

Published on: Tuesday, November 09, 2021, 03:02 PM IST