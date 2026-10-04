'It's Not About Seats, It's About Victory,' Says Akhilesh Yadav Over Seat Sharing Ahead Of 2027 Uttar Pradesh Polls

Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav | File Image

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav has signalled that the opposition alliance will prioritise winning the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections over bargaining for individual seats, seeking to project unity among its constituent parties ahead of the polls.

In a post on X, Yadav said the number of seats allocated to each alliance partner or which party contests a particular seat was secondary to ensuring an alliance victory.

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“It's not about seats, it's about victory,” he said, stressing that the outcome should be seen as a collective victory of all alliance partners and those who have been fighting for the cause.

Yadav said the objective was clear and called for all parties in the alliance to work together. “When the objective is clear, hands join together; when the eyes are fixed on the destination, the journey becomes easier,” he said.

The SP chief also sought to frame the electoral contest in broader political terms, invoking issues of secularism, democracy, the Constitution and reservation.

He said the alliance's effort would be to ensure that communalism does not raise its head again and that democracy, the Constitution and reservation remain protected.

The message comes as opposition parties are preparing for the 2027 Assembly elections, with seat-sharing likely to emerge as one of the key issues in alliance negotiations. Yadav's emphasis on the larger objective appears aimed at signalling that differences over the distribution of seats should not undermine the alliance's electoral prospects.

He also called for maintaining social harmony and advancing development and prosperity.

Yadav ended his post with the slogan, “Jai Samvidhan, Jai Hindustan.”