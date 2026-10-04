‘Doing Everything To Protect ACP’: CJP Alleges Delhi Police Denied FIR Over Molestation Complaint

The Cockroach Janta Party on Sunday alleged that Delhi Police refused to register an FIR against ACP Vivek Bhagat over a molestation complaint, citing an ongoing Crime Branch investigation into the matter.

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In an X post at 4:15 pm, the party claimed that its team accompanied the alleged victim to the police station and sought registration of an FIR against the officer. However, according to the party, police refused to register the case, citing the ongoing probe.

“Delhi Police is doing everything it can to protect its ACP,” the party alleged, arguing that an FIR should be registered without a preliminary inquiry.

Earlier in the day, CJP co-convenor Saurav Das said in an X post that he, lawyer Ratna Singh, CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat and the alleged victim were allowed to enter Parliament Street Police Station.

The development comes after independent journalist Rosy accused ACP Bhagat of groping and pushing her while she was recording the detention of an AISA activist during a demonstration demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on Saturday.

Two other women journalists subsequently came forward with similar sexual harassment allegations against the same officer, referring to both current and past incidents.

Rosy had alleged that police refused to act on her complaint and called for supporters to join her at the police station at 11 am on Sunday. CJP has extended support to her and demanded registration of an FIR.