'It's A Victory Of Democracy': Sonam Wangchuk Hails Dharmendra Pradhan's Resignation, Calls For Education Reforms

Activist and education reformer Sonam Wangchuk on Saturday described Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation as a "victory of democracy," crediting the outcome to weeks of peaceful protests led by students, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and citizens across the country.

In a social media post, Wangchuk said the movement demonstrated the power of direct democracy, achieved not through confrontation but through peaceful public participation.

"It's a victory of democracy direct democracy... straight from the streets. It's a victory of peace, patience and perseverance."

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Congratulates CJP, Gen Z And Citizens

Congratulating the CJP, Gen Z protesters and people who participated in the movement, Wangchuk thanked citizens for overcoming fear and standing up for accountability.

"Congratulations CJP, Gen Z of the nation and thank you all citizens for shedding fear and the fear of fear and rising up from every corner of the nation."

His remarks came shortly after Dharmendra Pradhan announced that he had submitted his resignation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

'From Accountability, Now To Reforms'

While welcoming the political development, Wangchuk said the movement should now focus on bringing long-term changes to India's education system rather than stopping at individual accountability.

"From accountability, now to reforms."

The message was shared a day after Wangchuk ended his 26-day hunger strike, saying he had received written assurances from the government and wanted to prevent any crackdown on student protesters.

Photo Marks End Of Hunger Strike

Accompanying the post was a photograph of Wangchuk from his hospital bed after ending his fast. In the image, he is seen flashing a victory sign, symbolising what supporters described as the success of a peaceful, youth-led movement demanding accountability over the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak and broader education reforms.