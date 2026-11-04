'It's A New Birth For Her': Father Breaks Down As 6-Year-Old Returns Home After Brutal School Attack - VIDEO

A six-year-old girl who was critically injured after being attacked by a classmate at a government school in Panchkula returned home on Tuesday after recovering under medical supervision at PGIMER, Chandigarh. Her homecoming turned into an emotional celebration, with family members and neighbours showering flowers on her as her father broke down while speaking about her recovery.

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The girl was welcomed with an aarti and flower petals as her parents brought her home from the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER). The house had been decorated with colourful flowers, and relatives and neighbours gathered to celebrate her return after days of anxiety and prayers.

Father calls recovery a 'new birth'

Speaking to a local journalist, the girl's father became emotional and struggled to hold back tears. He said he was extremely happy that his daughter had returned home, describing her recovery as a "new birth".

"The whole world had prayed for her," he said, expressing gratitude for the support and prayers that accompanied the family through the difficult period.

Girl treated at PGIMER after attack

The girl was injured in an attack by a fellow student at Government Model Sanskriti Primary School in Sector 20, Panchkula. She was subsequently treated under the special supervision of doctors at PGIMER.

Social worker pledges education support

Meanwhile, social worker Anil Thapar has stepped forward to support the girl's future. He announced that he would bear the entire cost of her education, wherever and for as long as she wishes to study.

The family's homecoming celebrations brought a sense of relief to relatives and neighbours, who had been anxiously waiting for her recovery.