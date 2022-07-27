'It's a chemical tragedy': Botad SP after 30 die drinking spurious liquor in 10 districts of Gujarat...

Karanraj Vaghela, Superintendent of Police, Botad | Photo: ANI

At least 30 people have died consuming spurious liquor in Gujarat's Botad district, while 60 have been admitted to the hospital, Karanraj Vaghela, Superintendent of Police, Botad informed.

Terming the incident a chemical tragedy, the SP said that villagers here have consumed chemicals in which over 10 villages have been affected.

"We have found people who consumed this chemical," he said.

"We're keeping a close eye if any affected person is found, we will send them to the hospital," he added.

"At present, 60 people admitted while 30 deaths occurred in Botad district," Karanraj Vaghela informed.

The SP further said that the police have arrested 10 people so far responsible for the sale and supply of the chemical, while two have been produced before the court. Two FIRs have also been filed against the accused persons.

The incident began in Ahmedabad. Further probe underway, he said.

Primary investigations by police have revealed that some small-time bootleggers of different villages of Botad district had made spurious liquor by mixing water with methyl alcohol or Methanol, a highly poisonous industrial solvent, and sold it to villagers for Rs 20 per pouch.

According to police, forensic analysis has established that the victims consumed methyl alcohol.

The Gujarat Home Department has formed a three-member committee, headed by senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Subhash Trivedi, to conduct a detailed inquiry into the incident and submit a report within three days, as per a government release.