‘Italian Blood Runs Through Her Veins’: Union Minister Kumaraswamy Targets Sonia Gandhi Over Vande Mataram Controversy - VIDEO

Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy has launched a scathing attack on Congress leader Sonia Gandhi over the controversy surrounding the rendition of the full version of Vande Mataram at the party headquarters on Independence Day.

Kumaraswamy questioned Congress’ explanation of the incident and made a controversial reference to Gandhi’s Italian origin, saying that “Italian blood” runs through her veins.

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The remarks came after singers at Indira Bhavan continued with the complete version of Vande Mataram during the Independence Day celebrations, despite the Congress maintaining that only the first two stanzas would be sung.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge had unfurled the national flag at the event. Visuals showed Gandhi appearing to gesture towards Kharge and communicate with the singers as the rendition continued. Rahul Gandhi was also present.

The BJP alleged that Sonia Gandhi had objected to the full rendition, while Congress rejected the claim. The party said Gandhi had merely asked for a chair for Kharge, who had been standing for some time.

Kumaraswamy dismissed the explanation and said people would decide whether the Congress’ version of events was credible.

The controversy comes amid a wider political dispute over Vande Mataram, following the passage of legislation granting it a status on par with Jana Gana Mana.