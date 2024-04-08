'It Will Come Down To 250': Ex-CEC SY Qureshi's Veiled Dig At BJP While Drawing Mango Rate Analogy

X

Former Chief Election Commissioner of India, Dr. S. Y. Quraishi took a veiled dig at the BJP while drawing a mango rate analogy in a post on X on Monday. Targeting BJP’s ‘Abb Ki Bar 400 Par’ slogan days ahead of the Lok Sabha elections Quraishi wrote, "Now they are talking of 400+. Wait till end-May, and it would come down to 250. By the first week of June, it should be in the range of 175-200…I'm talking about the cost of half a dozen Alphonso mangoes. Every message does not have to be about politics."

Now they are talking of 400+.



Wait till end-May and it would come down to 250.



By the first week of June, it should be in the range of 175-200…..



I'm talking about the cost of half dozen Alphonso mangoes.



Every message does not have to be about politics. 😊 — Dr. S.Y. Quraishi (@DrSYQuraishi) April 8, 2024

Shortly after this post, netizens reacted to it, with many suggesting that Quraishi is taking a dig at the BJP and PM Modi, as ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the saffron party has once again introduced a new slogan "Abb ki baar 400 par". The slogan aims to convey the BJP's mission to win more than 400 seats in the parliament, along with the support of NDA parties.

Responding to the former ECI chief's post, one user, Avinash Choubey, wrote on X, "We know this is how much you want for Modiji. Your hatred for Modi and BJP is evident. You are the mouthpiece of the Gandhi family."

Another user, @vittal_vn, wrote, "The best mangoes are harvested in June. A person of 65, who doesn't know even this basic of mango harvesting, lectures on mango varieties & its price. Your loyalty to follow anything needs no explanation every time. It's known to everyone."

While criticizing the post, one user, CommonMan, wrote, "Very lame and disgusting."

"Sir, Have you officially joined @INCIndia? Why do you expose your immaturity? Cannot believe you were once a Chief Election Commissioner," wrote @Padiram.

However, while many slammed Quraishi for the cryptic message, some even praised him for his "good sense of humor."

"Nice to see some wry humor among some abrasive rantings! Thank you!," wrote @kennethlean.

"That's a good one, sir," simply wrote @Logicalindian81.

User @endless3008 wrote, "Good one, sir," adding "Has the credibility of ECI over the years followed a similar curve?"

Quraishi is an Indian civil servant who served as the 17th Chief Election Commissioner of India. He was appointed as the CEC, succeeding Navin Chawla, on 30 July 2010. He has also served as a Secretary in the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.